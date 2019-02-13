Clear
Child sex abuse sentence in Freeborn County

Man accused of abusing three children under the age of 13.

Posted: Feb. 13, 2019 4:14 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A Zumbro Falls man is sentenced for sexually abusing children in Freeborn County.

Michael Robert Lee, 55, pleaded guilty to two counts of 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct. He was charged in February 2018 after the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office says it received a report of someone who said Lee had abused them when they were three or four years old.

Court documents state the investigation led to two other victims who were sexually abused by Lee. All of the abuse occurred when the victims were younger than 13 years old.

On Wednesday, Lee was sentenced to one year in jail on each count, to be served consecutively. Lee is being given credit for 244 days already served. After serving his jail term, Lee will then be on supervised probation for 25 years.

