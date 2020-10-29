Child porn sending Rochester woman to federal prison

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A Rochester woman is headed to federal prison for child porn.

Shahla Marie Thompson was sentenced Thursday to 16 years and eight months behind bars in St. Paul federal court, followed by 10 years of supervised release. She pleaded guilty in July 2020 to receiving child pornography.

Thompson and Adam Lee Reitz of Rochester were both arrested in Olmsted County in July 2018 and accused of child abuse involving a victim under the age of 10. Authorities say the abuse resulted in the victim taking methamphetamine.

State charges were dismissed, however, after the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Minnesota filed child porn charges against Thompson and Reitz. Law enforcement says their online accounts had multiple images of a minor victim engaged in sexual explicit conduct with an adult male who had the same distinctive tattoos as Reitz.

Reitz pleaded guilty in October 2019 to production of child pornography. He was sentenced to 27 years in federal prison.