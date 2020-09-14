Child porn sending North Iowa man to federal prison

DAVENPORT, Iowa – A Thornton was is going to federal prison for child pornography.

Hunter Moran Uhde, 24, has been sentenced to 14 years and two months behind bars for receiving and distributing child porn. Uhde must also serve five years of supervised release and pay $27,000 in restitution. Federal authorities say Uhde admitted to possessing child pornography on his phone and participating in illicit activities involving child pornography. After forensic examination of Uhde’s devices, Uhde was found to have possessed 1,400 images and two videos of child pornography.

An investigation started in February 2019 with a tip from the Homeland Security Cyber Crimes Center based on activity through the “Kik” app in relation to a username associated with Uhde between November and December 2018. Agents say they found multiple electronic devices containing child porn after searching a home where Uhde was living in Coralville.