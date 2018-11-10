Child porn guilty plea in Wright County

CLARION, Iowa – A Wright County man is pleading guilty to sexual exploitation of a minor.
Timothy Ray Roberts, 49 of Rowan, was charged with 10 counts of the crime after he was arrested in August. Authorities accused him of using a social media service to transmit photos of nude underage females and that a search of his computer found images of nude minor females with exposed genitals.
Roberts entered a guilty plea Friday to five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. His sentence has been set for January 11.
The investigation into Roberts began with a cyber tip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
