Child porn guilty plea in Wright County

Timothy Roberts Timothy Roberts

Cyber tip started an investigation into a Rowan man.

Posted: Nov. 9, 2018 4:55 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CLARION, Iowa – A Wright County man is pleading guilty to sexual exploitation of a minor.

Timothy Ray Roberts, 49 of Rowan, was charged with 10 counts of the crime after he was arrested in August. Authorities accused him of using a social media service to transmit photos of nude underage females and that a search of his computer found images of nude minor females with exposed genitals.

Roberts entered a guilty plea Friday to five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. His sentence has been set for January 11.

The investigation into Roberts began with a cyber tip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

