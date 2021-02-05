Fire officials: Child playing with lighter results in Albert Lea house fire

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - Three juveniles were able to escape safely from a house fire on Friday morning after a young child was playing with a lighter.

The fire was reported at 10:48 a.m. at 1324 South Shore Dr. and was located in a second-floor bedroom and crews were able to extinguish it.

The children were located at a neighbor’s house.

The fire began due to the youngest child in the home playing with a lighter and accidentally starting material in the bedroom on fire.

Around $20,000 in damage was estimated.

“The oldest (of caregiver age) attempted to put out the fire with an extinguisher but it did not work. They then evacuated to a nearby neighbor. The family is currently displaced from the home,” fire officials said.