Child neglect charges dropped against Hancock County duo

Prosecutors say new info makes proving guilt impossible.

Posted: Oct 2, 2019 2:33 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

GARNER, Iowa – Charges have been dropped against two people accused of mistreating a child.

Kasper Lhee Macpherson, 37 of Britt, and Jennifer Ranae Hampton, 44 of Britt, were arrested in May after Macpherson was accused of physically assaulting a boy under the age of 15, who was then taken by Hampton to the emergency room with a broken right arm.

Macpherson was charged with neglect of a dependent person and two counts of child endangerment and Hampton was charged with neglect of a dependent person.

All charges have now been dismissed after the Hancock County Attorney’s Office said additional information obtained from the child’s doctor, along with the other facts and witnesses in the case, would make it impossible to prove guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

