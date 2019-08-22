Child hit by car in Albert Lea neighborhood

ALBERT LEA, Minn- Tuesday a 4-year old boy was hit at the 1300 block of Margaretha in Albert Lea. The boy's dad Bidit says it’s a parent's worst nightmare.

“He’s lucky. He is very lucky,” Bidit said.

He further explained that the accident occurred as he was saying goodbye to his big sister as she headed off to school. Neighbor Janet Boot says she can’t stomach what happened.

"I’m angry that a little child got hurt,” Boot said. “There's no reason for a child to get hurt."

Boot caught the moment on her surveillance video.

"I still can't watch the part watch where the child got hit."

The child is in good spirits despite his numerous injuries. Bidit says he hopes this is a reminder for all drivers to keep a watchful eye out for kids while on the road.

"What I'm saying is the speed limit should not be 30 miles per hour,” Bidit said. “ There are some residents that have no place to park their car they park their car on the street. So when they park their cars on the street it’s hard for the driver to see children playing around here."

Albert Lea Police say they are still looking into the case and as of now, no charges have been filed.