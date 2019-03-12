Clear
Child endangerment charge dropped against Charles City man

Defendant agrees to pay court costs.

Posted: Mar. 12, 2019 4:35 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Charges have been dismissed against a man accused of hitting a child in the head with a frying pan.

Barth Joseph Lemke, 52 of Charles City, was arrested in June 2018 and charged with child endangerment. The arrest came after a 10-year-old was interviewed at the Child Protection Center in Waterloo.

The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office filed to drop the charge, citing insufficient evidence to justify prosecution and conviction. Lemke agreed to pay court costs in this case.

