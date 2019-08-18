Child dies after gun discharged inside Minnesota home

LAKE HERON, Minn. (AP) — Authorities in southern Minnesota say a child died after being shot inside a home.
According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, officers responded Wednesday to a 911 call in Lake Heron about an injured child.
Authorities learned that a weapon was discharged inside the home and that the bullet struck the child.
The child was taken to a Windom hospital but died.
The shooting is under investigation.
