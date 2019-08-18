Clear

Child dies after gun discharged inside Minnesota home

Authorities learned that a weapon was discharged inside the home and that the bullet struck the child.

Posted: Aug 18, 2019 8:29 PM

LAKE HERON, Minn. (AP) — Authorities in southern Minnesota say a child died after being shot inside a home.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, officers responded Wednesday to a 911 call in Lake Heron about an injured child.

The child was taken to a Windom hospital but died.

The shooting is under investigation.

