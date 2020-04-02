Child custody challenges during coronavirus pandemic

MASON CITY, Iowa - Divorced moms and dads know all to well, custody arrangements can be tough, even in the best of times. Now the coronavirus pandemic has made things just a little more complicated.

CG Public Health has received several phone calls about that exact subject. Their advice is to do what is in the best interest of the child.

Call up your ex and make sure to talk about your health and the health of others the child might have come in contact with.

Both parents should be on the same page when it comes to keeping their kids healthy, even if it means missing out on a visit.

Jennifer Stiles with CG Public Health says communication is key.

"So, i think it's important to take those things into consideration. have that good communication with the other parent and making sure that you're keeping yourselves and your kids in a safe situation," said Stiles.

Parents should also take time to talk to their kids and ease their fears and uncertainty about the coronavirus pandemic.