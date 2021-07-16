Child tax credit payments begin hitting Americans' accounts

The increased child tax credit payments from the American Rescue Plan started to deposit into American's bank accounts on Thursday.

The child tax credit increases the standard $2,000 to $3,600 for families with kids under the age of six, while payments increase to $3,000 for kids between six and 17 years old.

Payments will arrive on the 15 of every month, except for August when money appears two days earlier on the 13, until the end of 2021.

Those who qualify for the maximum credit are singles making $75,000 or less, heads of households making $112,000 or less and married couples earning $150,000 or less that are jointly filing.

KIMT News 3's Political Analyst Rayce Hardy said people should check the Internal Revenue Service's website immediately.

"Get on that website and you can check your account to make sure your information is correct. You can sign up if you have not paid taxes. If you had a kid this year, then you can get your kid into the system. so those are things that people need. People need to do this," Hardy said.

People can check their payment status through this link: https://www.irs.gov/credits-deductions/child-tax-credit-update-portal