FILLMORE COUNTY, Minn. - A 1-year-old died Friday in an accidental drowning, the Fillmore County Sheriff's Office said.

Authorities were called Friday to the 11000 block of Journey Rd. after a caller reported a 1-year-old child had drowned after falling into a bucket of water.

Lifesaving efforts were made but were unsuccessful.

The investigation is being conducted by the Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office and Southeastern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.