Chief Justice looks to inspire new attorneys

LAKE MILLS, Iowa- As rural Iowa faces a shortage of attorneys a State Supreme Court justice talked to Lake Mills High School students to inspire a new generation of lawyers.

Chief Justice Mark Cady spoke to a packed auditorium hoping to explant he importance of justice and how it has already impacted their lives. Many of these students are already looking into careers they’d like to pursue after graduation.

Chief Justice Cady said many of the younger attorneys don’t move to the rural areas which is driving up costs.

“Lawyers have to travel in to represent people in the rural parts of the state so it’s just going to add to the expense,” he said. “It benefits everyone when we can have a full court and legal presents across our state.”