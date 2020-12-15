Police apprehend suspect after Rochester high-speed pursuit with possible abductee in trunk of the car

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It wasn't your usual day of work for one Rochester autobody employee.

Police searched an Audi on Tuesday night after a pursuit ended in northwest Rochester near Rochester Assembly Church. According to the employee at Chico's Autobody, the entire situation began when a man opted not to pay his bill.

The worker said the auto shop was doing repairs on the vehicle but the person could not pay the bill. That's when the man tried to retake the vehicle, and the worker said he jumped into the trunk before the vehicle took off.

The man said he called 911 from the vehicle and a high-speed chase ensued.

When asked if the pursuit was related to reports of an attempted abduction, an officer on the scene said they were looking into it.

