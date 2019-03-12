Chicken fried rice recall includes Minnesota

PITTSTON, Penn. – A company is recalling roughly 35,459 pounds of chicken fried rice, some of which was distributed in Minnesota.

Choice Canning Company, Inc. says the product is being recalled to due to misbranding and undeclared allergens. The chicken fried rice contains milk, which is not included on the product label.

The food was produced on February 13 and February 19 and comes in the following packaging:

- 22 oz. printed polybag of “FUSIA Asian Inspirations, Chicken Fried Rice, Complete Skillet Meal,” with a packaging date of 2/13/2019, and a Best if Used By date of 08/13/2020 on the label.

- 22 oz. printed polybag of “FUSIA Asian Inspirations, Chicken Fried Rice, Complete Skillet Meal,” with a packaging date of 2/19/2019, and a Best if Used By date of 08/19/2020 on the label.

The packages also have the establishment number “P-45217” inside the USDA mark of inspection and were shipped to retailers in Minnesota, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Virginia.

Consumers with questions about the recall may call Frank Joyce, senior quality assurance manager for Choice Canning Company, at (570) 569-2662.