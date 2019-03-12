Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Watch View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Chicken fried rice recall includes Minnesota

Company says not all the ingredients are listed on the package.

Posted: Mar. 12, 2019 2:12 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

PITTSTON, Penn. – A company is recalling roughly 35,459 pounds of chicken fried rice, some of which was distributed in Minnesota.

Choice Canning Company, Inc. says the product is being recalled to due to misbranding and undeclared allergens. The chicken fried rice contains milk, which is not included on the product label.

The food was produced on February 13 and February 19 and comes in the following packaging:

- 22 oz. printed polybag of “FUSIA Asian Inspirations, Chicken Fried Rice, Complete Skillet Meal,” with a packaging date of 2/13/2019, and a Best if Used By date of 08/13/2020 on the label.
- 22 oz. printed polybag of “FUSIA Asian Inspirations, Chicken Fried Rice, Complete Skillet Meal,” with a packaging date of 2/19/2019, and a Best if Used By date of 08/19/2020 on the label.

The packages also have the establishment number “P-45217” inside the USDA mark of inspection and were shipped to retailers in Minnesota, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Virginia.

Consumers with questions about the recall may call Frank Joyce, senior quality assurance manager for Choice Canning Company, at (570) 569-2662.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 25°
Albert Lea
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 27°
Austin
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 32°
Charles City
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 29°
Rochester
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 27°
Tracking warmth and rain showers.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking Rain, Warmth, and Flooding

Image

Preparing for possible flooding

Image

Surge in young voter turnout in Minnesota

Image

Sexual assault policy

Image

RRMR closes exercise room

Image

Highlights: John Marshall and Austin reach section title game

Image

Clearing culverts and storm drains

Image

Tracking the Rainy Week Ahead

Image

Upgrades to water facilities in Britt

Image

Clearing Roofs of Snow and Ice

Community Events