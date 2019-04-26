Chickasaw County man pleads guilty to child porn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – A New Hampton may pleads guilty to distribution and possession of child pornography.

William Rolen, 56, admitted in Cedar Rapids Federal Court that he had and distributed one or more images of child porn in 2018. No sentencing date has been set but Rolen faces between 5 and 40 years in federal prison, a $500,000 fine, $10,200 in special assessments, and supervised release for 5 years to life following any imprisonment.

This case was investigated by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, the Eau Claire, Wisconsin, Police Department, the New Hampton Police Department, and the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office.