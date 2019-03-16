Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Dead body found in southern MN ditch believed to be missing 2-year-old Noelani Robinson Full Story
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Chickasaw County man arrested for child pronography

William Rolen William Rolen

Federal charges date from May 2015 to May 2018.

Posted: Mar. 16, 2019 11:10 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – A Chickasaw County man is facing federal child pornography charges.

William Rolen, 56 of New Hampton, is charged with attempted enticement of a minor and receipt, possession, accessing, and distribution of child pornography. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Iowa says in February and March of 2018 Rolen tried to persuade someone he believed was under 18 to engage in sexual activity. He is also accused of possessing and trying to distribute images of child pornography between May 2015 and May 2018.

Court documents state at least one of the images involved a child under the age of 12.

Rolen is scheduled to stand trial beginning May 13 in Cedar Rapids Federal Court.

This case was investigated by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, the Eau Claire Police Department in Wisconsin, the New Hampton Police Department, and the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 28°
Albert Lea
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 27°
Austin
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 30°
Charles City
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 24°
Rochester
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 17°
Tracking a few flakes possible for the weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Bulls defeat Grizzlies in playoff opener

Image

Spring Grove wins section

Image

NIACC carries talented roster to nationals

Image

Farm runoffs

Image

Dealing with flooding from the Zumbro River

Image

Mason City road closures

Image

Climate Change Protest

Image

Ice Becoming Unsafe

Image

Boil Advisory in Effect

Image

Muslim communities ask for extra patrols

Community Events