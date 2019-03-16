Chickasaw County man arrested for child pronography

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – A Chickasaw County man is facing federal child pornography charges.

William Rolen, 56 of New Hampton, is charged with attempted enticement of a minor and receipt, possession, accessing, and distribution of child pornography. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Iowa says in February and March of 2018 Rolen tried to persuade someone he believed was under 18 to engage in sexual activity. He is also accused of possessing and trying to distribute images of child pornography between May 2015 and May 2018.

Court documents state at least one of the images involved a child under the age of 12.

Rolen is scheduled to stand trial beginning May 13 in Cedar Rapids Federal Court.

This case was investigated by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, the Eau Claire Police Department in Wisconsin, the New Hampton Police Department, and the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office.