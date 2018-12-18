Clear
Chickasaw County couple accused of child endangerment after fire

Heather Brymer Heather Brymer

Authorities say two children tested positive for meth.

Posted: Dec. 18, 2018 3:29 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

NEW HAMPTON, Iowa – A house fire has led to child endangerment charges against a Nashua couple.

Olngellel Camacho, 32, and Heather Susan Brymer, 29, are charged with felony child endangerment and two counts of aggravated misdemeanor child endangerment. Camacho and Brymer are both pleading not guilty. Camacho is scheduled to stand trial beginning on April 24, 2019 in Chickasaw County District Court. No trial date is set for Brymer


Olngellel Camacho

They were arrested after emergency crews responded to a fire at Brymer’s home in Nashua on October 10. Brymer’s three children were in the home at the time of the fire. A seven-year-old required CPR and had to be transported by helicopter to Iowa City for treatment related to serious smoke inhalation. A six-year-old and a two-year-old were treated at Mercy Medical Center in New Hampton for minor smoke inhalation.

Authorities say tests on hair samples from the seven-year-old and six-year-old came back positive for methamphetamine. Court documents state Camacho was the live-in boyfriend of Brymer and they both also tested positive for meth.

Law enforcement says all three minor children were placed “at risk of extreme danger and harm” during the house fire due to lack of supervision and dangerous substances were detected in the home and likely ingested by two of the children.

