Chickasaw Co. mother stands trial in death where baby found in swing

Zachary Koehn and Cheyanne Harris are accused of murder in connection with the death of their son, Sterling Koehn. Zachary Koehn and Cheyanne Harris are accused of murder in connection with the death of their son, Sterling Koehn.

The trial was moved to Le Mars in Plymouth County from Chickasaw County because of publicity.

Posted: Jan. 30, 2019 9:43 AM
Updated: Jan. 30, 2019 9:45 AM

LE MARS, Iowa (AP) — The mother of a baby whose lifeless body was found in an infant swing is standing trial in his death.

Court records say 21-year-old Cheyanne Harris has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and child endangerment resulting in death. The trial was moved to Le Mars in Plymouth County from Chickasaw County because of publicity.

Prosecutors are expected to begin their case Wednesday.

Medics called to an Alta Vista apartment in August 2017 found 4-month-old Sterling Koehn dead in the swing in a dark, sweltering bedroom. An autopsy shows he died of malnutrition, dehydration and an E. coli infection caused by being left in the maggot-infested diaper for up to two weeks.

The boy's father, Zachary Koehn, already has been sentenced to life in prison .

