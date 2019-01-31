LE MARS, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa woman charged in the death of her baby left the courtroom sobbing during the first day of her trial when prosecutors showed photos of her lifeless son in a swing set.
The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports 21-year-old Cheyanne Harris caused a break in her trial Wednesday at the Plymouth County Courthouse in Le Mars.
Harris has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and child endangerment resulting in death. She was arrested in August 2017 after medics found 4-month-old Sterling Koehn dead in the swing in a dark, sweltering bedroom.
An autopsy shows he died of malnutrition, dehydration and an E. coli infection caused by being left in a maggot-infested diaper for up to two weeks.
The boy's father, Zachary Koehn, already has been sentenced to life in prison .
Related Content
- Chickasaw Co. mother sobs during trial when prosecutors show photos of son
- Trial moved in Chickasaw County baby death
- Colorado man told of murder charges as wife's father sobs
- Son to stand trial for the murder of his mother
- Chickasaw Co. mother stands trial in death where baby found in swing
- UPDATE: Chickasaw Co. father blames mother for baby's neglect death
- Second trial date set in death of Chickasaw County baby
- UPDATE: Son arrested for mother's death
- Venue change request in Chickasaw Co. baby death trial being considered
- Jury pool challenged before Chickasaw Co. man's trial in infant's death