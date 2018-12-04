NEW HAMPTON, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man has been sentenced to life in prison for the death of his infant son who was found in a baby swing.
Related: More on the case against Koehn.
The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports Judge Richard Stochl on Tuesday sentenced 29-year-old Zachary Paul Koehn to the life sentence without parole, as was mandatory under state law. Koehn was earlier convicted of first-degree murder in the death of 4-month-old Sterling Koehn.
Medics called to an Alta Vista apartment in August 2017 found the infant dead in the swing in a dark, sweltering bedroom. An autopsy showed he'd died of malnutrition, dehydration and an E. coli infection caused by being left in a maggot-infested diaper for up to two weeks.
A trial for the baby's mother, 21-year-old Cheyanne Harris, is set for January.
Related Content
- Chickasaw Co. man gets life sentence for death of baby found in swing
- Chickasaw Co. man convicted in death of infant found in swing
- Trial moved in Chickasaw County baby death
- Second trial date set in death of Chickasaw County baby
- Medical examiner: Chickasaw Co. baby severely underweight at death
- UPDATE: Chickasaw Co. father blames mother for baby's neglect death
- Trial delayed again for dad in death of baby found in swing
- Chickasaw County baby 'died of diaper rash'
- Venue change request in Chickasaw Co. baby death trial being considered
- Court documents: 'Failure to provide critical care' reason for Chickasaw Co. baby death