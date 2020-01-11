Clear

Chickasaw Co. authorities asking for public's help to locate missing 22-year-old who is autistic

Photo courtesy New Hampton Police Department

Authorities in Chickasaw County are asking for the public's help to locate a missing 22-year-old who is autistic.

Posted: Jan 11, 2020 8:12 PM

NEW HAMPTON, Iowa - Authorities in Chickasaw County are asking for the public's help to locate a missing 22-year-old who is autistic.

"Missing person- Austin Stone, 22 yr old male last seen at approximately 4 a.m. this morning. Austin is autistic. If you have any knowledge of his whereabouts or see him please contact law enforcement," authorities said Saturday night.

