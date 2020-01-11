NEW HAMPTON, Iowa - Authorities in Chickasaw County are asking for the public's help to locate a missing 22-year-old who is autistic.
"Missing person- Austin Stone, 22 yr old male last seen at approximately 4 a.m. this morning. Austin is autistic. If you have any knowledge of his whereabouts or see him please contact law enforcement," authorities said Saturday night.
Related Content
- Chickasaw Co. authorities asking for public's help to locate missing 22-year-old who is autistic
- Iowa authorities looking for missing 16-year-old autistic boy
- Authorities asking for public's help to locate wanted man
- Authorities asking for public's help to locate missing 16-year-old last seen in Austin
- Authorities make arrest after missing Mason City girl is located
- Authorities seek public's help in finding missing SE Minnesota teen
- Mason City Housing Authority opens new location
- UPDATE: Man missing from Chickasaw Co. is found
- Authorities asking for public's help to locate man involved in multi-county SE Minnesota pursuit
- Mower County authorities asking for public's help to locate wanted man
Scroll for more content...