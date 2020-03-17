ChickFest postponed in Charles City

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – ChickFest is being “indefinitely postponed” in Charles City.

The annual event was to be held on April 4.

“ChickFest has become an annual spring tradition in Charles City and a major shopping event, so this was not a decision made lightly,” says Community Development Director Mark Wicks. “Recent events have given us little choice.”

Wicks says the Charles City Area Chamber of Commerce’s Retail Committee will decide how to move forward after the COVID-19 pandemic has been resolved.

“In the meantime, we want to be cognizant of what is best for our residents, our guests and our local businesses,” says Wicks. “We certainly want everyone to stay safe. As a community, we also need to try and help support our local businesses as best we can through this trying time. They support and invest back into Charles City … Charles City needs to do likewise for them.”

The Community Volunteer Recognition Event planned for April 24 at the Senior Center has also been postponed. No new date has been decided for either event.