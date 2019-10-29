Clear
Chicago man to stand trial for theft in Mason City

Wellington Tyson
Accused of passing a phony check.

Posted: Oct 29, 2019 9:16 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Chicago man is pleading not guilty to passing a phony check in North Iowa.

Wellington Tyson, 65, is charged with 2nd degree theft. Law enforcement says he used a fake check and someone else’s name to buy nearly $3,000 in items from an auto-electric sale and repair shop in Mason City on June 21.

Tyson’s trial is now scheduled to start on January 14, 2020.

