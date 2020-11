MASON CITY, Iowa – A Chicago man is given jail time for passing a phony check in Cerro Gordo County.

Wellington Tyson, 66, pleaded guilty to 3rd degree theft for using a fake check and someone else’s name to buy nearly $3,000 in items from business in Mason City on June 21, 2019.

He’s been sentenced to 90 days in jail, with credit for 45 days already served.