Chicago man pleads guilty in Mason City lawnmower theft

MASON CITY, Iowa – A second guilty plea is entered in the theft of a lawnmower.

Calvin Jerome Lacey, 45 of Chicago, Illinois, is pleading guilty to 2nd degree theft as a habitual offender. His sentencing is set for January 27, 2020, in Cerro Gordo County District Court.

Lacy and Charles Edward Ross, 55 of Des Moines, were accused of stealing the lawnmower from Mills Fleet Farm in Mason City on September 24, 2018. Police say they loaded the mower into a moving van and were caught driving on Interstate 35.

Ross previously pleaded guilty to 2nd degree theft, possession of a theft detection device, and possession of methamphetamine-1st offense. He was given seven years in prison, with credit for time served, and had to pay $630 in fines.