Chicago man found guilty in Cedar Falls heroin death

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A 40-year-old Chicago man who sold heroin to an Iowa woman who later died has been convicted of drug crimes.

Eric DeAngelo Griggs was convicted Thursday of distribution of heroin that resulted in death. Prosecutors said Griggs supplied heroin to people in the Waterloo area in 2018. A young Cedar Falls woman bought heroin from Griggs on Aug. 31, 2018, and later died of acute heroin intoxication.

Griggs was also convicted of using Facebook Messenger and a cell phone to facilitate the heroin distribution. Griggs was found not guilty of possession with intent to distribute heroin after the drug was seized from a vehicle he was traveling in.