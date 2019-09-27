Clear

Chicago man charged with defrauding a Mason City business

Wellington Tyson
Wellington Tyson

Being held on $10,000 bond.

Posted: Sep 27, 2019 12:35 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Chicago man is back in North Iowa to face a 2nd degree theft charge.

Wellington Tyson, 64, was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail Thursday night on $10,000 bond. He’s accused of using a fake check and a phony name to buy $2,846.10 worth of merchandise from Floyd and Leonard, an auto-electric sale and repair business in Mason City.

Investigators say the theft happened on June 21 and surveillance video and identifying information on the phony check led them to Tyson. A criminal complaint was filed on August 30 and a warrant for Tyson’s arrest was filed on September 3.

Court documents state Tyson has numerous prior convictions for theft and forgery.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 69°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 63°
Rochester
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 67°
Starting off warmer but a soggy stretch is on the way for Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Looking at vacation rentals in Clear Lake

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday

Image

Two north Iowans named Hall of Fame inductees

Image

Chad Greenway visits the Med City

Image

Southeastern Minnesota rivalry reborn

Image

What you need to know about vacation rentals

Image

Marketing hometown America

Image

Storm damage in Stewartville

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast

Image

Lake City Tornado Damage

Community Events