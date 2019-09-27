Chicago man charged with defrauding a Mason City business

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Chicago man is back in North Iowa to face a 2nd degree theft charge.

Wellington Tyson, 64, was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail Thursday night on $10,000 bond. He’s accused of using a fake check and a phony name to buy $2,846.10 worth of merchandise from Floyd and Leonard, an auto-electric sale and repair business in Mason City.

Investigators say the theft happened on June 21 and surveillance video and identifying information on the phony check led them to Tyson. A criminal complaint was filed on August 30 and a warrant for Tyson’s arrest was filed on September 3.

Court documents state Tyson has numerous prior convictions for theft and forgery.