MASON CITY, Iowa – A Chicago man is back in North Iowa to face a 2nd degree theft charge.
Wellington Tyson, 64, was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail Thursday night on $10,000 bond. He’s accused of using a fake check and a phony name to buy $2,846.10 worth of merchandise from Floyd and Leonard, an auto-electric sale and repair business in Mason City.
Investigators say the theft happened on June 21 and surveillance video and identifying information on the phony check led them to Tyson. A criminal complaint was filed on August 30 and a warrant for Tyson’s arrest was filed on September 3.
Court documents state Tyson has numerous prior convictions for theft and forgery.
Related Content
- Chicago man charged with defrauding a Mason City business
- Man charged for allegedly stealing truck from Mason City business
- Chicago woman sentenced for defrauding Kmart in 11 states, including Minnesota
- Mason City man charged with stealing snowmobiles
- Mason City man charged with a stabbing
- Mason City man facing felony theft charge
- Federal drug charges against Mason City man
- Harassment charge dropped against Mason City man
- Customers support small businesses in Mason City
- Mural coming alive on Mason City business
Scroll for more content...