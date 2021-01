ROCHESTER, Minn. - You can now get your fill of Chick-fil-A in Northwest Rochester.

The restaurant is trying out a drive-thru express concept at the Northwest Plaza near Kwik Trip and Walmart.

Fast foodies will have their order taken on a tablet, and then pull up to the window of a mobile kitchen to pick up with chicken and waffle fries.

Currently hours are limited to 11 A.M. - 2 P.M., Monday through Friday.