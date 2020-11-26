Chez Bojji gives away free meals on Thanksgiving

ROCHESTER, Minn. - One couple is stepping up this Thanksgiving and giving back to the community.

Chez Bojji, a local restaurant in downtown Rochester, helped spread holiday cheer by giving away free meals to whoever showed up, with no questions asked.

There were lines around the corner and cars filled the street this morning.

Chef Youness Bojji tells KIMT News 3 he was up at 3 a.m. preparing the meals.

There was turkey, gravy, mashed potatoes, and green beans.

Sam's Club provided the pumpkin pies.

Chef Bojji says everything they served was donated for the cause.

Amber Bojji says her husband knows what it's like to be hungry from all his travels and they just want to give back.

"It sucks to be hungry and it sucks to be cold, so if we can help you release one of those things, like food, we are helping you out. And it's a tough time with the pandemic. We are just trying to do our part," Chef Bojji says.

Chef Bojji predicted they would give away around four hundred meals.