Clear
BREAKING NEWS President Trump impeached by US House (with live video) Full Story

Chester Woods Park is in need of volunteers to help with grooming the trails

Chester Woods Park is open during the winter, but they need help prepping the trails.

Posted: Dec 18, 2019 8:52 PM
Updated: Dec 18, 2019 8:54 PM
Posted By: Madelyne Watkins

EYOTA, Minn.- A lot of parks in Olmsted County are starting to groom their trails for winter riding, but they need help from the community. 

Chester Wood park manager, Tom Eckdahl, said in just one year, they accumulate 125 volunteer hours just for grooming. With the help from volunteers, it frees up park staff so they can work on other projects. Eckdahl said Chester Woods depends on folks from the community. "We try to set it up where we have a distribution list for our volunteers and we put it out in the beginning of the season," explained Eckdahl. "If their time allows, they shoot us a message and we try to incorporate them into the grooming." He said they will be setting up dates for anyone interested in volunteering to learn how to safely work the equipment - you can find that here

Fat tire bikes are now open to ride on the trails at Chester Woods. They have a wider tire that doesn't cut into the soil like a normal street bike. In 2018, Chester Woods Park opened their multi groom trails for the first time to fat tire bikes to see how they would do and they were happy with the turn out. 

Eckdahl said multi groom trails typically don't need any extra grooming than a normal trail - workers just make sure they're wide enough and the ground is hard enough to handle the bikes. "We have 10 miles of trails that we groomed," said Eckdahl. "Typically it's at least three times a round that we take with it. So when we're out, we're doing roughly 30 miles of trail grooming."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
17° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 3°
Albert Lea
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 4°
Austin
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 5°
Charles City
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 3°
Rochester
Clear
15° wxIcon
Hi: 13° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: -2°
Warmer air is in store through Christmas
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Chester Woods

Image

Smith on impeachment

Image

StormTeam 3 Tour at Leroy-Ostrander at 6

Image

StormTeam 3 Tour: Leroy-Ostrander

Image

Pine Island Brewery coming

Image

SLAM Hubs at High School

Image

US House Debates Impeachment

Image

Surprising Students

Image

Lunch Debt

Image

Surprising Students

Community Events