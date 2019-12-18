Chester Woods Park is in need of volunteers to help with grooming the trails

EYOTA, Minn.- A lot of parks in Olmsted County are starting to groom their trails for winter riding, but they need help from the community.

Chester Wood park manager, Tom Eckdahl, said in just one year, they accumulate 125 volunteer hours just for grooming. With the help from volunteers, it frees up park staff so they can work on other projects. Eckdahl said Chester Woods depends on folks from the community. "We try to set it up where we have a distribution list for our volunteers and we put it out in the beginning of the season," explained Eckdahl. "If their time allows, they shoot us a message and we try to incorporate them into the grooming." He said they will be setting up dates for anyone interested in volunteering to learn how to safely work the equipment - you can find that here.

Fat tire bikes are now open to ride on the trails at Chester Woods. They have a wider tire that doesn't cut into the soil like a normal street bike. In 2018, Chester Woods Park opened their multi groom trails for the first time to fat tire bikes to see how they would do and they were happy with the turn out.

Eckdahl said multi groom trails typically don't need any extra grooming than a normal trail - workers just make sure they're wide enough and the ground is hard enough to handle the bikes. "We have 10 miles of trails that we groomed," said Eckdahl. "Typically it's at least three times a round that we take with it. So when we're out, we're doing roughly 30 miles of trail grooming."