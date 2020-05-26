Chester Woods Park celebrates 25 years of being open to public

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - People are getting outside to enjoy nature during the pandemic. They could do so free of charge Tuesday at Chester Woods Park.

The park is celebrating 25 years of being open to the public.

People took advantage of the 15 miles of trails, fishing spots, and beautiful scenery. With 1,330 acres of space, there was plenty of room to social distance.

"I only live like four miles from here so it's great that it's so nice and close," Linda Tollefsrud, a park visitor, said. "And it's a nice place, a lot to see."

Park Manager Tom Eckdahl tells KIMT News 3 he's seen an uptick in visitors during the pandemic. To him, that's a good thing given the benefits being outside can bring.

"Getting outdoors and enjoying some sunlight to just the peace of mind and being to get exercise," Eckdahl said. "Get some recreation in and to enjoy the beautiful things that nature has to offer us."

Any other day, the park entry fee is $5 per vehicle per day. It's $25 for an annual permit.