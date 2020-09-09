Chester Woods Park Begins Renovations

ROCHESTER, Minn. - With the pandemic inspiring more people to explore the outdoors, one Southeast Minnesota park is taking steps to expand its capacity.

Chester Woods Park is renovating various amenities after seeing attendance increase for several consecutive years. Officials say park visits have also increased sharply since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We've had full parking lots a lot of weekends throughout the summer months in the years past," said Tom Eckdahl, Park Manager of Chester Woods Park. "And with COVID-19, folks are getting outdoors and the parking lot has been maxed out numerous times, even during the week."

Park officials say visitors can look forward to a new A.D.A. accessible watercraft rental area and launch point, in addition to new parking areas. Construction is set to be completed by the end of October.