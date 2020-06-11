Chester Woods Beach, Oxbow zoo reopen Saturday in Olmsted County

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. – As part of Minnesota’s pandemic reopening, Chester Woods Beach and the beach house will reopen on Saturday.

The Olmsted County Parks Department says social distancing for beach-goers and masks are recommended, especially for inside the beach house.

“Last month we communicated that we were following state guidance and that the Chester Woods Beach and beach house would be closed all summer,” says Olmsted County Park Superintendent Karlin Ziegler. “Because many outdoor activity restrictions have been lifted, we’re excited to now open the beach back up to the public on Saturday. We ask people to be safe and smart at the beach to limit the spread of COVID-19 in our community.”

Chester Woods Beach and the beach house will be open from 10 am to 6 pm.

Oxbow Parks’ Zollman Zoo is also reopening Saturday from 10 am to 3 pm. The Oxbow Park Nature Center, however, will remain closed so visitors will not be able to use the restrooms in that building. The Parks Department is recommended social distancing and masks at the zoo as well.

“When visiting our parks, please plan to bring your own water, hand sanitizer, and face masks. The Olmsted County Parks department works hard to provide amenities for you but supplies and access may be limited at times,” said Ziegler. “And, for the safety of the community, please adhere to physical distancing guidance and do your part to prevent overcrowding in our parks so we can keep these areas open to the public in the future.”