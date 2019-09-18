One in custody after suspicious package found at RCTC

ROCHESTER, Minn. – One person is in custody after emergency crews respond to a suspicious package at Rochester Community and Technical College.

RCTC security called in the Rochester Fire Department a little before 8 pm Wednesday about a package with some liquid in it found in Hill Theater. The theater was evacuated and a few people reported symptoms like scratchy throats. They were checked out by Mayo Ambulance Service and no injuries are being reported. Authorities say they’re not sure how anyone could have gotten in contact with the liquid chemical inside the package.

The nature of the liquid is undetermined.

Rochester police and the fire department’s Hazardous Materials Team also responded to this incident. An investigation is ongoing.