Clear
SEVERE WX : Flash Flood Watch View Alerts

One in custody after suspicious package found at RCTC

Chemical inside leads to evacuation.

Posted: Sep 18, 2019 8:21 PM
Updated: Sep 18, 2019 8:57 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – One person is in custody after emergency crews respond to a suspicious package at Rochester Community and Technical College.

RCTC security called in the Rochester Fire Department a little before 8 pm Wednesday about a package with some liquid in it found in Hill Theater. The theater was evacuated and a few people reported symptoms like scratchy throats. They were checked out by Mayo Ambulance Service and no injuries are being reported. Authorities say they’re not sure how anyone could have gotten in contact with the liquid chemical inside the package.

The nature of the liquid is undetermined.

Rochester police and the fire department’s Hazardous Materials Team also responded to this incident.  An investigation is ongoing.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 69°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Rochester
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
Rain and storms are possible the rest of the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast

Image

National Preparedness Month

Image

DWI Numbers in Southern MN

Image

Von Klopp Brew Shop Closing

Image

BALMM Talks Water Quality

Image

Delay on Historic District in Rochester

Image

Launch Space

Image

Staying safe on the road during flooding

Image

New Citizens

Image

The ongoing need for blood donors

Community Events