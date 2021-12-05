Cheez It Bowl to feature Iowa State vs. Clemson

(ASSOCIATED PRESS) - Preseason Top 10 teams Clemson and Iowa State will meet in the Cheez-It Bowl Dec. 29 in Orlando, Florida.

The 19th-ranked Tigers opened the season ranked third and aiming for another playoff berth. They managed to close the regular season with a five-game winning streak. The Cyclones were preseason No. 7 before falling to 7-5. But they're making their school-record fifth straight bowl appearance.

Clemson is bound for its 17th consecutive bowl game even if the Tigers' six-year playoff streak ended.