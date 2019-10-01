Clear
SEVERE WX : Flash Flood Watch View Alerts

Cheer Team Seeks Athletes

The Shining Stars competitive routine follows the national standards

Posted: Oct 1, 2019 12:39 AM
Updated: Oct 1, 2019 12:40 AM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Parks and Recreation AccessABLE Rec Shining Stars cheer team are looking to bring the high energy of competitive cheerleading to people with cognitive disorders, to show their spirit is just like any others.
It's a unique team that started 13 years ago. The Rochester Shining Stars became the first adaptive competition cheer team in Minnesota. What's unique about the group, members all have a cognitive disorder. Karen Meyer is the coordinator for the team. She tells me she doesn't look at them as if they have a disability and each person has the potential to be a shining star. She's looking for people ages 10-21 who are excited to flip, tumble and cheer and show off their spirit.
“People see oh my goodness, what an exceptional group of people. They're good will ambassadors for people who are unique and exceptional so it helps them to build relationships with their peers in the community,” she said.

Try outs will take place here at John Marshall High School from 6-7pm in the all purpose room on October 2nd. The cost is free and you don't have to be from Rochester to join, to register click here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 65°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 59°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 67°
A massive warm up is on the way before a quick cool down
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Cheerleading Showing their spirit

Image

Mabel-Canton's Morken notches 700th career win

Image

PM weather forecast Nelson

Image

Lourdes girls soccer defeats Kasson-Mantorville in rain-shortened game

Image

Dover-Eyota soars past Caledonia

Image

Talking affordable housing

Image

Stewartville public schools seeking levy

Image

Beating September Heat

Image

Affordable Housing Campus Road Repairs

Image

Future of West Court

Community Events