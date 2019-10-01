Cheer Team Seeks Athletes

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Parks and Recreation AccessABLE Rec Shining Stars cheer team are looking to bring the high energy of competitive cheerleading to people with cognitive disorders, to show their spirit is just like any others.

It's a unique team that started 13 years ago. The Rochester Shining Stars became the first adaptive competition cheer team in Minnesota. What's unique about the group, members all have a cognitive disorder. Karen Meyer is the coordinator for the team. She tells me she doesn't look at them as if they have a disability and each person has the potential to be a shining star. She's looking for people ages 10-21 who are excited to flip, tumble and cheer and show off their spirit.

“People see oh my goodness, what an exceptional group of people. They're good will ambassadors for people who are unique and exceptional so it helps them to build relationships with their peers in the community,” she said.

Try outs will take place here at John Marshall High School from 6-7pm in the all purpose room on October 2nd. The cost is free and you don't have to be from Rochester to join, to register click here.