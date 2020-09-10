Checking in with Forest City Middle School as new year gets underway

FOREST CITY, Iowa - KIMT is continuing to check in with school districts in North Iowa and Southern Minnesota to see how they are doing as students are heading back to school.

For Forest City, the district has started off the new year utilizing a traditional hybrid learning model, with students attending in-person classes on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, with Wednesdays being E-learning days. While each building is functioning a bit differently, at the middle school, passing periods are staggered, lunches are eaten in the classroom, and students are assigned in pods, about 15-20 people, who are together about 90% of the time, and desks are spread out about 6 ft. apart.

If a student does test positive, Principal Zach Dillavou says there is protocol in place.

"Our nurse would need to do some contact tracing, look at seating charts, see which kids were present or not present, and had a close contact exposure with the student, and make a determination from there as far as those students also need to then get tested, quarantine, and make a decision from there."

Sports and athletic programs, including cross country, football, volleyball and cheer leading, are going forward. Dillavou says their schedules have had to change a bit by the pandemic.

"We're trying to be flexible and work with neighboring districts that we've partnered with for years and played against for years. Right now, it's being flexible."

The Iowa Department of Education released new guidelines regarding absentee rates when making a decision to shift to all online learning. The department is no longer wanting schools to include students who are quarantining for possible exposure in absentee rates. Instead, only students who are absent due to a reported illness or have a positive test and/or symptoms can be counted.

If active case levels in the county reache 15-25% and a 10%+ absentee rate, the district may move to a hybrid model where students divide into two groups and rotate coming to school, with the remaining days being online. If a pandemic requires a school building to close, the district will move all students online.