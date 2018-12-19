Clear
Check forgery trial scheduled in Cerro Gordo County

Madison Kidd Madison Kidd

Central Iowa woman pleading not guilty.

Posted: Dec. 19, 2018 1:25 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A central Iowa woman is pleading not guilty to check forgery in North Iowa.

Madison Diane Kidd is accused of cashing a stolen check for $1,100 at First Citizens Bank in Mason City on May 26. Investigators say she used another person’s ID in the drive-up lane to cash the check.

Kidd is due to stand trial in Mason City on February 19, 2019.

