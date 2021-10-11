Check forger sentenced in Olmsted County

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A woman who tried to cash a phony $8,000 check has been sentenced.

Kelsey Rae Hollermann, 38 of Little Falls, pleaded guilty to one count of check forgery and was ordered Monday to spend five years on supervised probation and either pay a $500 fine or do 50 hours of community work service.

Authorities say Hollermann was arrested on January 14, 2020, after she tried to cash the forged check at Olmsted National Bank.

Like many Minnesota court cases, Hollermann’s prosecution was delayed for many months by the COVID-19 pandemic.