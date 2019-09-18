Clear

Check forger sentenced in Cerro Gordo County

Madison Kidd
Takes plea deal from authorities.

Sep 18, 2019
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – Passing a bad check means probation for a central Iowa woman.

Madison Diane Kidd, 21 of Stratford, has been given five years of supervised probation after pleading guilty to one count of forgery.

Law enforcement says she used another person’s identification to cash a stolen check for $1,100 on May 26, 2018, at First Citizens Bank in Mason City.

