Chauvin trial sparks call for prayer

ROCHESTER, Minn- A call to prayer was organized on Monday by Transform Minnesota, a religious organization. Pastors and their followers gathered for a virtual meeting to pray for righteousness and justice to prevail.

Although Mount Olive Lutheran Church has not yet organized a prayer service, its senior pastor Glenn Monson still believes people should lift their voices in prayer as Floyd's trial begins.

"We all know that there have been many instances like this and now it's coming to a boiling point where our country just needs

to gain some confidence again in the justice system," explained Monson. "This is a lot bigger than just one trial. It's sort of the combination of many many years of concerns of justice for people of color when it comes to police."

Monson tells KIMT News 3 you don't need to be inside the walls of a church to pray for peace.

"You can certainly do it with others. You can certainly do it by yourself using formalized liturgies or just impromptu."

He also said you don't need to wait for church on Sunday to find strength in prayer as it's something that can be done any time of day or night. Monson wants people to know that all faiths can be involved as well.

Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill said he wants to hear from the state court of appeals about the prosecution's desire to revive a third-degree murder charge. Jury selection though is expected to get going tomorrow.