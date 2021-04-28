Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Chauvin juror says guilty verdict was 'the easy part'

This undated photo provided by Brandon Mitchell shows Mitchell, a juror who cast one of the unanimous votes to convict former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin for the killing of George Floyd. On Wednesday, April 28, 2021, Mitchell shared his exper
This undated photo provided by Brandon Mitchell shows Mitchell, a juror who cast one of the unanimous votes to convict former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin for the killing of George Floyd. On Wednesday, April 28, 2021, Mitchell shared his exper

'It’s not human nature to watch people die.'

Posted: Apr 28, 2021 8:36 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A juror who cast one of the unanimous votes to convict a white former Minneapolis police officer in George Floyd's death said Wednesday that deliberations were relaxed and methodical as he and 11 other jurors quickly talked their way to agreement in parts of just two days.

Brandon Mitchell was the first juror who deliberated to come forward publicly since Derek Chauvin was convicted April 20 of second- and third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, following an alternate juror who wasn't part of deliberations. Mitchell, who is Black, said the jury room was a relief after three weeks of emotional testimony that he described as “like a funeral” day after day.

“It’s not human nature to watch people die," Mitchell said in an interview with The Associated Press, describing testimony that day after day included video of Floyd's desperate cries as he was held down by Chauvin. “You know you want to be able to help somebody... watching the same person die every day, and you see his family member in the (courtroom).”

Prosecutors said Chauvin pinned Floyd, a Black man, to the pavement outside Cup Foods in Minneapolis for 9 minutes, 29 seconds on May 25. Floyd had been accused of passing a counterfeit $20 bill at the store. Three other officers, since fired, face trial in August.

Prosecutors played a wide range of videos for the jury, including teenager Darnella Frazier’s bystander video that was seen worldwide in the hours after Floyd’s death. That video and the officers’ body camera video recorded bystanders shouting at Chauvin and the other officers to get off Floyd, warning that they were cutting off his breathing and asking them to check for a pulse.

“It's cold in the room. It just feels dark,” Mitchell said of the weeks of testimony. “It felt like a funeral in there... The decision was the easy part.”

Mitchell, 31, a high school basketball coach, recounted his jury experience in a round of interviews with multiple media outlets, including telling ABC's “Good Morning America” that he thought verdicts could have been reached even faster: “I felt like it should have been 20 minutes,” he said.

In his interview with AP, Mitchell described jurors settling down to work the afternoon after sitting through hours of closing arguments. They elected a foreperson, he said, “then we went straight to manslaughter,” with a preliminary vote and soon a final vote.

They then broke and came back the second day, and started with the third-degree murder charge.

“That took a little bit more time,” Mitchell said, calling the language of the statute “a little bit tricky.” After about four hours on that, he said, jurors then reached agreement in just half an hour on second-degree murder. He said the group simply worked its way through jury instructions in checklist fashion.

Mitchell described video footage as “for sure” the strongest part of the prosecution case, followed closely by Dr. Martin Tobin, a breathing expert whom he said “kind of set it over the top” with a convincing and easily understood explanation of how Floyd was unable to breathe due to the restraint.

Mitchell said he thought Chauvin attorney Eric Nelson “actually did an OK job.”

“I just don't think they had any, they didn't have an avenue to go down,” he said. “They threw a bunch of things out there just to see what would stick" but none did.

"Their opening statement and some of their early arguments were very, were so good that I was very curious and was waiting for that moment, for that kind of a-ha moment.... that just never happened,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell said he thought Nelson's frequent portrayal of about 15 bystanders as a potential threat to officers was “a good idea.”

“The only issue is that nobody seemed hostile,” he said. He said he was befuddled by one sequence in testimony when Nelson asked a state investigative agent whether Floyd could be heard saying “I ate too many drugs” on a snippet of body camera video. The agent later reversed himself, saying he didn't think that was what Floyd had said.

“I didn't really understand it,” Mitchell said.

Chauvin chose not to testify, a decision Mitchell said he didn't think affected the final outcome: “I think the evidence was too much.”

Mitchell said he felt no pressure to reach a verdict that would lessen the chance of violent protests, and didn't think the other jurors did, either. He said he was only vaguely aware of the police shooting of Black motorist Daunte Wright in nearby Brooklyn Center that set off a week of raucous protest in that city in the midst of the trial.

Mitchell hid his involvement in the Chauvin trial from the kids on his basketball team, saying they knew he was on a jury but not that case. He said his mother and siblings knew.

“They wanted me to stay on the jury, so they avoided (talking about the case) like the Black Plague,” Mitchell said. He said he was relieved to now be able to talk about the case.

He was reluctant to predict what will happen to three other fired officers charged in Floyd's death: Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao, who all face a joint trial in August.

“Their cases are going to be very different," he said, noting Lane asking at one point whether Floyd should be turned. “It’s really hard to tell how much they really, uh, participated in the events. It’s really not as easy… as the Chauvin trial was.”

Mitchell called his participation in the trial “eye-opening” but hesitated when asked whether it had also been life-changing.

“Hopefully, it sparks a lot of change in my community,” he said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 570518

Reported Deaths: 7169
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1185971700
Ramsey49230859
Dakota43909427
Anoka39790424
Washington25684275
Stearns21534219
St. Louis17191299
Scott16574120
Wright15309132
Olmsted1294997
Sherburne1109081
Carver1012545
Clay796891
Rice7819104
Blue Earth718540
Kandiyohi639781
Crow Wing635986
Chisago567450
Otter Tail556673
Benton547997
Goodhue457072
Mower455132
Douglas450873
Winona442149
McLeod405957
Morrison403459
Nobles403148
Itasca396853
Isanti395360
Beltrami379457
Polk372467
Steele372414
Becker367349
Lyon351849
Carlton335052
Freeborn334829
Pine318321
Nicollet314543
Brown298839
Mille Lacs291351
Le Sueur278722
Todd272330
Cass259226
Meeker244638
Waseca233521
Martin221230
Roseau200919
Wabasha20083
Hubbard177841
Dodge17623
Renville174943
Redwood168236
Houston165315
Cottonwood159621
Fillmore15289
Pennington152519
Chippewa149138
Wadena147821
Faribault147719
Kanabec139023
Sibley138010
Aitkin130736
Watonwan12719
Rock124919
Jackson120210
Yellow Medicine112820
Pipestone111926
Pope10566
Murray10409
Swift102318
Marshall86817
Stevens85810
Clearwater81615
Lake79719
Koochiching79313
Wilkin78512
Lac qui Parle74822
Big Stone5844
Lincoln5643
Grant5588
Norman5309
Mahnomen5288
Unassigned51478
Kittson47622
Red Lake3897
Traverse3645
Lake of the Woods3133
Cook1530

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 361548

Reported Deaths: 5870
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk56681613
Linn20529332
Scott19433238
Black Hawk15662306
Woodbury15016224
Johnson1425883
Dubuque13250206
Dallas1101197
Pottawattamie10909164
Story1043147
Warren565487
Clinton545192
Cerro Gordo530487
Webster509592
Sioux509173
Marshall479175
Muscatine466998
Des Moines446765
Wapello4262122
Buena Vista423340
Jasper410370
Plymouth399079
Lee370155
Marion357375
Jones294856
Henry288737
Carroll282352
Bremer280960
Crawford262940
Boone260433
Benton252655
Washington250750
Dickinson245543
Mahaska226450
Jackson220142
Kossuth214464
Clay213825
Tama207971
Delaware206139
Winneshiek195433
Page191021
Buchanan189731
Cedar186823
Fayette183941
Hardin182942
Wright181635
Hamilton178849
Harrison177773
Clayton167856
Butler162834
Mills160221
Floyd158542
Cherokee158038
Lyon156441
Madison156119
Poweshiek153533
Allamakee149451
Iowa147124
Hancock145034
Winnebago138931
Cass136354
Grundy135532
Calhoun134013
Jefferson131735
Emmet131440
Shelby129337
Sac129119
Louisa127549
Appanoose127347
Mitchell125541
Union123532
Chickasaw122815
Guthrie119329
Humboldt118426
Franklin114621
Palo Alto111723
Howard103622
Montgomery102037
Unassigned10020
Clarke98724
Keokuk95231
Monroe94828
Ida90134
Adair85332
Pocahontas84921
Monona82130
Davis80424
Osceola77516
Greene77010
Lucas76223
Worth7228
Taylor65412
Fremont6179
Decatur5959
Van Buren55618
Ringgold53724
Wayne52423
Audubon4989
Adams3324
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 53°
Mason City
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 48°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 48°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 48°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 52°
Drier conditions to finish off the workweek
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rochester restaurants raised more than $10,000 for the Gift of Life Transplant House

Image

Are you suffering from allergies or COVID?

Image

Austin PD addresses mental health issue

Image

'Ensuring Innovation Act' to lower prescription drug costs

Image

Discussions begin to revitalize historic Rochester building

Image

Researching the use of tear gas

Image

Remembering workers killed on the road

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (4/28/21)

Image

MercyOne: Goal of fellowship programs

Image

MercyOne: Dealing with vascular ailments

Community Events