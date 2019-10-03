Clear

Chatfield's Chosen Valley Care Center breaks ground on new addition, renovations

The current facility is 43 years old.

Posted: Oct 3, 2019
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

CHATFIELD, Minn. - On Thursday, Chosen Valley Care Center in Chatfield broke ground on its new addition and renovations. The first phase will build a new addition with more single rooms, group spaces, and a physical therapy area. The second phase will renovate the rest of the existing building. The facility currently has mostly double rooms, but will have mostly single rooms when the project completes.

"With the changes in the health care system, increased costs at every level, competition has gotten a little bit tougher, and in an effort to keep costs down, make the building more efficient, as well as make it more comfortable and more pleasant and inviting place for not only the residents but their families and loved ones as well," says President of Chosen Valley Care Center's Board of Directors Gary Bren.

Wold Architects designed the addition and renovation and Benike Construction will be completing the project over the next two years.

