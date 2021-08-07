Chatfield wrestling head coach weighs in on Gable Steveson's Olympic win

KIMT NEWS 3 Sports - Gable Steveson won the gold in Tokyo and is another Minnesota native to bring home a medal.

The head coach of the Chatfield wrestling team got up at four in the morning to watch Gable compete.

"I think a lot of young kids in our area grew up watching Gable Steveson and he's always been a fan favorite. He's kind of been larger than life, even before his Olympic title. But to go see him be the best in the world is really exciting for kids that look up to him," says Chatfield wrestling head coach Matt Mauseth.

He has seen Gable compete many times.

Minnesota's own Steveson is bringing home the gold in the men's freestyle 125 kg class in Tokyo.

He is known for celebrating with a backflip and the Olympics was no exception.

"One thing I think that is unique about Gable is the stardom he has enjoyed, even since he was a teenager. Like I said, at the state tournament, he always took time for the fans. These kids would go up to him and ask for an autography and you don't really see that with high school sports. He always took the time to stop, say hi to those young kids," says Mauseth.

Steveson had to get through two world champs to be the last one standing.

He outscored opponents 23-0 in the first three rounds.

Then, Steveson went on to beat the 2016 Olympic golf medalist in the quarterfinals.

"It's not just some person on tv. It's somebody that they've seen wrestle in-person and has seen them grow up, so it's pretty cool," says Mauseth.

Coach Mauseth says Steveson is something else in the heavyweight class.

His athleticism, quickness, and power are things people his size don't typically have.

"It's really an exciting time for wrestling in America right now. Between the men's and women's, we brought home nine medals from Tokyo. That's one of the best in USA wrestling history," says Mauseth.