Chatfield woman pleads not guilty to liquid meth

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Chatfield woman is pleading not guilty to 2nd degree drug possession.

Dawn Marie Zimmerman, 38, was a passenger in a vehicle pulled over around 2 am on June 20 in Rochester after police said a light was out on the license plate. A K9 drug dog was called after police say Zimmerman and the driver gave inconsistent stories.

The dog indicated drugs inside the vehicle and police say a search found over 40 grams of liquid methamphetamine. Zimmerman reportedly told officers everything in the vehicle belonged to her.

A trial is now set to begin on March 2.