Clear
BREAKING NEWS Minnesota has 1st Coronavirus death, cases reach 138 Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Chatfield students are making a difference in the community

A service club in Chatfield is teaching students how to go above and beyond to help out their community.

Posted: Mar 21, 2020 2:10 PM
Posted By: Madelyne Watkins

CHATFIELD, Minn. - Dozens of students from Chatfield High School dedicate their time both inside and outside of school to help impact Chatfield in a positive way.

The adviser, Zach Slowiak, said these 60 students don't participate in the volunteer opportunities for the recognition or money - they do it because they truly understand what good they can do in the community. He explained some people think high school students don't know how to give back, but he said he gets to see how these students care about others."They own the club and they know that," said Slowiak. "It's cool for them to have that sense of it being theirs. A lot of clubs I know that it's not just the students, but I think it's cool for them to see it's their club and they see they're making the difference."

Slowiak said some students go into events nervous about what they're doing, but are excited for the next event by the end. "I think it's cool for the kids to see that you can make differences in different parts and it doesn't have to be the huge things, but it can be big things," Slowiak explained. "They're learning to budget time, they're learning to help the community and I think this shows that they're able to take not just high school to college but high school to life."

Unfortunately, right now the students aren't working on any services since they're not in school. If you would like to partner with the students, you can send the adviser an email to zslowiak@chatfieldschools.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 26°
Albert Lea
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 24°
Austin
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 29°
Charles City
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 27°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
31° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 24°
Get ready for a chilly Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

A no nonsense doctor weighs in on Coronavirus

Image

Local athletes set an example we can all learn from

Image

Prepping for Power Outages

Image

How is grieving process impacted by social distancing?

Image

Keeping neighborhood connections

Image

Alternative ways to keep athletes in shape

Image

Flowers don't go to waste

Image

Senior Residents Receive a Floral Surprise

Image

Liquor Store Sales Increase

Image

A Surprise for Local Teachers

Community Events