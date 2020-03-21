Chatfield students are making a difference in the community

CHATFIELD, Minn. - Dozens of students from Chatfield High School dedicate their time both inside and outside of school to help impact Chatfield in a positive way.

The adviser, Zach Slowiak, said these 60 students don't participate in the volunteer opportunities for the recognition or money - they do it because they truly understand what good they can do in the community. He explained some people think high school students don't know how to give back, but he said he gets to see how these students care about others."They own the club and they know that," said Slowiak. "It's cool for them to have that sense of it being theirs. A lot of clubs I know that it's not just the students, but I think it's cool for them to see it's their club and they see they're making the difference."

Slowiak said some students go into events nervous about what they're doing, but are excited for the next event by the end. "I think it's cool for the kids to see that you can make differences in different parts and it doesn't have to be the huge things, but it can be big things," Slowiak explained. "They're learning to budget time, they're learning to help the community and I think this shows that they're able to take not just high school to college but high school to life."

Unfortunately, right now the students aren't working on any services since they're not in school. If you would like to partner with the students, you can send the adviser an email to zslowiak@chatfieldschools.com.