Chatfield raises money for non-profits during annual Western Days

CHATFIELD, Minn. - Chatfield is channeling its inner wild wild west for its annual Western Days.

The weekend is packed with events which all help raise money for non-profit organizations in the community.

Jocelyn Benson is a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, which is just one of the organizations benefiting from the annual event.

The money raised will help the church expand and add an elevator to make it more accessible for everyone.

For Benson, the annual fundraiser shows just how much Chatfield cares about its community.

"There are a lot of organizations represented out here. And the fact that we can really well support all of them is a really neat thing. And I know a lot of communities have that opportunity, but Chatfield is really special in that way," she said.

Western Days organizers said the weekend brings around 8,000-10,000 people to town.