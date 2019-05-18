Chatfield native takes different path to soccer stardom

CHATFIELD, Minnesota -- At first glance, 17-year-old Meghan Brown looks like an ordinary high school student. Except her life his anything but.

Between waking up at 7:30 A.M., breakfast, homework, lifting and training in the Twin Cities, Brown doesn't have a lot of spare time to herself.

She takes online classes with Minnesota Virtual Academy to accommodate her soccer schedule and plays for Eclipse Select Minnesota in West St. Paul, a team made up of college committed players. She makes the commute to the Twin Cities five-to-six times a week.

"One hundred miles each way, I usually take a nap on the way up get some rest," Brown said.

The sport is in her blood. Playing soccer since age five, Meghan's dream was to play for a Division 1 college. With multiple scholarship offers, Brown chose Drake University in Des Moines.

The path she carved will accomplish her dream of playing D1 soccer. At Drake, she know's she'll be taken care of.

"They really cared about me and who I was," Brown said. "Then I went on an overnight and met with the girls and they were a great big family, everyone cared about each other."