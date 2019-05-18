Clear

Chatfield native takes different path to soccer stardom

17-year-old Meghan Brown travels hundreds of miles a day to continue her dream.

Posted: May. 17, 2019 10:59 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

CHATFIELD, Minnesota -- At first glance, 17-year-old Meghan Brown looks like an ordinary high school student. Except her life his anything but. 

Between waking up at 7:30 A.M., breakfast, homework, lifting and training in the Twin Cities, Brown doesn't have a lot of spare time to herself. 

She takes online classes with Minnesota Virtual Academy to accommodate her soccer schedule and plays for Eclipse Select Minnesota in West St. Paul, a team made up of college committed players. She makes the commute to the Twin Cities five-to-six times a week.

"One hundred miles each way, I usually take a nap on the way up get some rest," Brown said.

The sport is in her blood. Playing soccer since age five, Meghan's dream was to play for a Division 1 college. With multiple scholarship offers, Brown chose Drake University in Des Moines.

The path she carved will accomplish her dream of playing D1 soccer. At Drake, she know's she'll be taken care of.

"They really cared about me and who I was," Brown said. "Then I went on an overnight and met with the girls and they were a great big family, everyone cared about each other."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 53°
Albert Lea
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 52°
Austin
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 54°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 52°
Rochester
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 43°
Tracking our severe weather chances through the weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mayo Paramedics graduate amid shortage of their kind

Image

Chatfield native takes different path to soccer stardom

Image

Beware of Lyme Disease

Image

"Humans of John Marshall" Exhibit

Image

Doctor and Artist is remembered by arts community

Image

Major restructuring happening at the Mason City Police Department.

Image

Friday's Iowa State Track Meet late highlights

Image

Friday's Iowa State Track Meet early highlights

Image

Iowan to fly WWII plane from U.S. to Normandy

Image

Charles City Real Estate Boom

Community Events