Chatfield man takes plea deal for northeast Iowa sex crimes

DECORAH, Iowa – A Fillmore County man has pleaded guilty to sex crimes in northeast Iowa.

Damian Eugene Anthony, 19 of Chatfield, took a plea deal and received a deferred judgment for enticing a minor and a jail sentence for indecent exposure.

Anthony was initial accused of third-degree sexual abuse in Winneshiek County District Court. The victim claimed the abuse happened in April 2019 and court documents state Anthony admitted to knowing his victim was under the influence of marijuana and possibly alcohol.

He’s been ordered to spend 30 days in jail and two to five years on supervised probation. If Anthony successful completes his probation, the conviction for enticing a minor will be removed from his record.